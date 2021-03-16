Flint Man Bound Over For Howell Robbery

March 16, 2021

By Mike Kruzman and Jon King / news@whmi.com





A Flint man has been bound over in connection to an armed robbery of a check-cashing business in Livingston County.



40-year old Rollo Thomas Pickens of Flint was bound over in 53rd District Court in Howell, last week. Pickens had already been charged with several counts of armed robbery, felony firearms, and resisting/obstructing police for various robberies at Check ‘n Go in Fenton, Burton, Grand Blanc, and Swartz Creek. Those incidents took place between November 3rd and December 3rd.



Police suspected him in the November 25th robbery of the Check ‘n Go in Howell, in which a man matching his description entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint. He appeared for his probable cause conference in Livingston County court via video from Genesee County Jail. Dates for his circuit court case here have not been set.



Pickens is due in Genesee County’s 67th District Court on April 9th for preliminary exams on the charges he faces there.