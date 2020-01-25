Flint Man Arraigned For Brighton Big Boy Theft

January 25, 2020

An arraignment has been held for a Flint man accused of stealing from a restaurant in Brighton.



33-year-old Cordell Lamar Davis is charged with one count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000. A warrant for his arrest was issued in 53rd District Court in Howell on October 9th, but he remained at large until earlier this month when he was taken into custody. Davis is charged in connection with an incident that reportedly happened on September 22nd at the Big Boy restaurant in Brighton where he was an employee. Previous testimony indicated Davis clocked into work that day and took money the restaurant had earned the day before, in the amount of approximately $2,515, and then clocked out of work.



Davis is free on bond pending a probable cause conference on February 4th. If convicted as charged, he faces up to 10 years in prison. (JK)