Flint Man Arraigned For Howell Robbery

February 24, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An arraignment has been held for a Flint man charged in the armed robbery of a check-cashing business in Livingston County.



40-year-old Rollo Thomas Pickens of Flint had already been charged with several counts of armed robbery, felony firearms and resisting/obstructing police for various robberies and attempted robberies at Check ‘n Go locations in Fenton, Burton, Grand Blanc and Swartz Creek. Those incidents occurred between November 3rd and December 3rd.



Police also suspected Pickens in the November 25th robbery of the Check ‘n Go in Howell, in which a man matching his description entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint while wearing a green construction vest over his sweatshirt and a wide-brimmed bucket hat. However, charges in the case were only recently filed by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office.



Pickens was arraigned this week in 53rd District Court and is set for a probable cause conference on March 9th. He is also due in Genesee County’s 67th District Court on April 9th for preliminary exams on the charges he faces there.



Photo - Genesee County Sheriff's Office