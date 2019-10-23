Flint Man Accused Of Stealing From Brighton Big Boy Restaurant

A Flint man has been charged with stealing money from a Brighton restaurant.



33-year-old Cordell Lamar Davis is charged with one count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000. A warrant for his arrest was verified and issued in 53rd District Court in Howell on October 9th. Davis is charged in connection with an incident that reportedly happened on September 22nd at the Big Boy restaurant in Brighton where he was an employee.



Court records show according to testimony, Davis clocked into work that day and took money the restaurant had earned the previous day, in the amount of approximately $2,515, and then clocked out of work. The warrant for Davis’ arrest was active as of Monday.



If convicted as charged, he faces up to 10 years in prison. (DK)



Picture: Google Street View