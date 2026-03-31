Flint Daycare Shutdown after Genesee County GHOST Drug Bust

March 31, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Two women are behind bars in connection with a Flint in-home daycare that police say was selling cocaine out of the licensed facility.



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says members of the GHOST team recently made a controlled purchase of the cocaine from Fun N Some Daycare on Eckley Avenue near South Center Road, between Lapeer Road and Lippincott.



That’s where Sheriff Chris Swanson says the GHOST team then found a couple handguns inside the home and three ounces of cocaine.



Swanson says no children were attending the daycare and that state regulators have revoked its license following the arrests of 38-year-old Tatiana Jones, the daycare licensee, and 34-year-old Latoriya Brown, a coworker, who were both arrested on drug and weapons charges.



Genesee County's GHOST team handles human trafficking, along with drug enforcement. A link to a video from Sheriff Swanson is posted below.



Tatiana Jones is pictured on the left. Latoriya Brown is pictured on the right.