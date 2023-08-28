Vandalism, Hate Messages Discovered At FlexTech High School

August 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Authorities are seeking information from the public after vandalism was discovered and hate messages were spray painted in the parking lot of a local school.



Students returned to classes today at Flextech High School in Genoa Township.



At around 7am, Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were called out for a destruction of property and arson complaint.



Employees of the school reported to work at approximately 4:15am and located multiple instances of damage from spray paint on the parking lot and nearby structures.



Upon arrival, Deputies also discovered that the suspect or suspects had spray painted hateful, racist messages and symbols, including a swastika, onto the parking lot and structures at the school but also found other instances of malicious damage. The messaging was described as anti-LGTBQ+ and anti-Semitic, and a pride flag was reportedly burned.



Teacher Keith Jones has been at the school for more than a decade. He told WHMI this morning they “arrived to see a parking lot surface full of spray painted hateful, anti-LGBTQ+ messages, anti-abortion and “all lives matter” as well”. Jones added “it was the first day of school, so you can imagine it wasn’t the best way to start the year”.



The incident remains open and under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 517-546-2440.