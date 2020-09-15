FlexTech Reports Safe Start To School Year

September 15, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





It’s “so far so good” with coronavirus safety according to one Livingston County high school.



While larger schools in Brighton, Howell, and Hartland have experienced positive cases of COVID-19 in the young school year, FlexTech High School in Brighton is reporting a seamless start. The tuition-free charter school has all 223 students equipped with Chormebooks and internet, learning either in-person or online. Principal Nick Wasmer attributed their successful start, in a release, to staff collaboration and a safety-first mindset. He said they took their experience from the interrupted spring semester and worked this summer to fine tune their curriculum while setting up classrooms for synchronous in-person and virtual learning. He says that being a smaller school has so far paid off in making it easier to stagger days, starts, and lunches to allow for more adequate social distancing and cleaning.



Humanities teacher Keith Jones was also quoted in the release saying that the school was built for this crisis, and that the blended learning strategies for students he started seeing developed back in 2012 are paying off today. Also quoted was 9th grader Alex Anderson, who said staff has been following safety precautions and have been patient and supportive of students as they adjust to online learning.



Marc Whiteman, a parent of a FlexTech student, added that they have been impressed with the way the school year has been handled this year, too. He said they had planned on a full year of virtual learning, but now feel comfortable enough that their son will start attending in person, as well.



(Photos- FlexTech)