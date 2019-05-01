FlexTech Named Top Blended High School In State

A local high school has been recognized as one of the top 50 blended high schools in the United States.



FlexTech High School in Brighton has earned national recognition from Study.com for being among the elite in what they do. Since opening in 2011, the school has prepared students for college and future careers through a combination of competency-based education, project-based learning, and design thinking. One of their keys to approach is allowing students to establish academic plans with their own focus and objectives.



Study.com ranked FlexTech as the 44th best blended high school in the country, and top in the state of Michigan. In judging schools, they used a proprietary formula that placed different weights on aspects that include student-teacher ratios, accessibility, and blended learning implementation.



Sarah Pazur, who is the Director of School Leadership at FlexTech said that they are focused on continuing to improve student achievement through unique learning experiences, and that this is great recognition for the staff who guides the learning efforts daily for their students. (MK)