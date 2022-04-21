Westbound I-96 Down To One Lane This Weekend

April 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area motorists can expect to encounter more lane closures and likely lengthy delays on I-96 this weekend as part of the ongoing Flex Route project.



Work crews will have westbound I-96 down to one lane from the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange to Kent Lake Road from 8pm Friday to 5am Monday.



All on and off ramps will remain open, except the southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96, which will be closed from 11pm Friday through 4am Saturday, weather permitting. If delayed, the ramp closure will be bumped to 11pm Saturday through 4am Sunday.



Electronic message boards will alert drivers with speed advisories and travel information.



The work is part of the I-96 Flex Route project that includes rebuilding the freeway, rebuilding the median shoulders for use during peak periods, sign upgrades, and active traffic management installation, including intelligent transportation systems (ITS) equipment, overhead gantry installation and ramp signals for metering traffic onto the freeway.



Details on the three-year-project are available in the provided link.