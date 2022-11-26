Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project

November 26, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project.



The existing US-23 Flex Lane between Warren Road and M-36 (9 Mile Road) is a median shoulder lane that is activated during peak travel times to reduce congestion along the freeway.



Through phase 2, MDOT will extend the US-23 Flex Lane north to tie into the I-96 interchange. The northbound US-23 Flex Lane will end just north of the Lee Road off-ramp and south of the Lee Road bridge. The Flex Lane will transition into an exit-only lane to westbound I-96.



The meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 30th from 5 to 8pm at the Green Oak Township Hall building located at 1001 Silver Lake Road. MDOT representatives will be available for questions and answers.



More information about the project is available in the provided link.