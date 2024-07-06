Multiple US-23 Ramp Closures Begin Thursday For Flex Route Project

July 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As part of a traffic shift on US-23 under Grand River for the US-23 Flex Route project in the Brighton area, the following closures will occur beginning Thursday, July 11th:



-The eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed.



-The northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed intermittently.



-The eastbound/westbound M-36 ramp to northbound US-23 will be closed.





The eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed from 9am to 4pm Thursday, July 11th. Traffic will be detoured via Kensington Road and westbound I-96 to southbound US-23.



The northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96 will have intermittent closures from 7am until 3pm Friday, July 12th. Traffic will be detoured via westbound I-96 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.



The eastbound/westbound M-36 ramps to northbound US-23 will be closed from 4am Saturday, July 13th until 5am Monday, July 15th. Traffic will be detoured via Fieldcrest Drive and the Lee Road entrance ramp to northbound US-23.



The eastbound/westbound M-36 ramps to northbound US-23 will be closed from 4am Saturday, July 20th until 5am Monday, July 22nd. Traffic will be detoured via Fieldcrest Drive and the Lee Road entrance ramp to northbound US-23.



Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



The overall project completion date is January 2026.