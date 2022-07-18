Old Plank Road Bridge Over I-96 Closed

July 18, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation’s I-96 Flex Route project is continuing with more closures starting today.



MDOT is closing the Old Plank Road bridge over I-96 for approximately six days, from roughly 6am today through 3pm Saturday.



MDOT reminded motorists of other closures and work that remains in effect through this Wednesday: Wixom Road is reduced to one lane in each direction over I-96, the southbound and northbound ramps to east and westbound I-96 are closed, and the westbound I-96 ramp to southbound Wixom Road is closed.



Additional lane restrictions and ramp closures remain in effect.



More information is available in the attached release.