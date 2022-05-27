I-96 Flex Route Project Entering New Phase

Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





The ongoing I-96 Flex Route project will be entering new phases after the holiday weekend and more delays will greet motorists.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that crews will be reducing eastbound and westbound I-96 between Kent Lake and Wixom Roads to two lanes beginning next week.



Starting at 6am Tuesday, westbound I-96 will be reduced to two lanes from Wixom to Kent Lake roads; these lane closures will remain in place through late fall.



Then starting 6am to 3pm next Thursday, eastbound I-96 will be reduced to two lanes at Kent Lake Road in preparation for the upcoming traffic shift across the median.



The traffic shift will move eastbound I-96 traffic onto the shared westbound lanes and is expected in the next couple of weeks.



MDOT says currently, all ramps are expected to remain open as frequently as possible.



MDOT Communications Representative Diane Cross tells WHMI they do anticipate a lot of delays with the upcoming shifts. She stressed that it is tough, especially during rush hour, and even when all lanes are open it can be very frustrating but everything will be worth it once the work is done.



Project updates are available through the provided link.