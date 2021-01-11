Virtual Meeting On US-23 Flex Route Extension Project Wednesday

January 11, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A virtual meeting is planned this week to discuss the US-23 Flex Route improvement project in Livingston County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting this Wednesday at 2pm regarding the upcoming extension of the US-23 Flex Route from M-36 to the I-96/US-23 interchange. Local businesses, community stakeholders and interested residents are encouraged to attend. A brief presentation is scheduled, which will be followed by a question and answer session.



The project, which is currently set to begin in 2024, is designed to improve traffic safety, operations, infrastructure condition, and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor. MDOT officials say the goal is to, “develop safe, efficient, and sustainable improvements to address current and future highway traffic and operations with the use of state-of-the-art traffic control measures and improved infrastructure.”



More information and details on how to join the virtual session is available through the provided web link.