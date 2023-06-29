EB I-96 Ramp To Novi Road To Close July 8th For Rebuilding

June 29, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another lengthy ramp closure is planned as part of the I-96 Flex Route project.



As part of the I-96 Flex Route Rebuilding Michigan project in Oakland County, crews will begin rebuilding the Novi Road interchange. Starting at 7am on Saturday, July 8th, through late August, the eastbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be closed to be rebuilt.



Eastbound I-96 traffic heading for Novi Road will exit before Novi Road at southbound Beck Road, then take eastbound Grand River to reach Novi Road.



Funding for the project is made possible by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure. Based on economic modeling, the $269 (m) million investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,416 jobs.



MDOT cautions there may be additional changes to this stretch of the project.



For up-to-date information on the I-96 Flex Route project, visit the provided link.