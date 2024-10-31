I-96 Flex Route Advisory

October 31, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT advises that eastbound and westbound I-96 between Kent Lake and I-275 will have intermittent ramp closures for pavement markings, which were delayed due to weather.



The closures will be in effect on Friday from 9am-3pm and Saturday from 7am-7pm.



MDOT says they should be very short-term closures, for about an hour at each ramp, but drivers may need to plan extra time to access the next ramp.



Updates can be found in the provided link.