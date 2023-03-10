I-96 Flex Route Pop-Up Closures Saturday & Sunday

March 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some pop-up work has been scheduled as part of the I-96 Flex Route project this weekend – including a short full freeway closure.



On Saturday morning from 6 to 7am, eastbound I-96 will have one lane open from Wixom to I-275. Also on eastbound I-96 from 7am-7:30am, there will be a full freeway closure from Wixom to I-275 for approximately 15-30 minutes.



MDOT advises that eastbound I-96 should re-open around 7:30am to two lanes from Wixom to I-275 through late fall.



Then on Sunday, work is planned on westbound I-96. From 8am to 5pm, westbound I-96 will have one lane open from Beck to Kent Lake Road. Also between 8am and 5pm, there will be intermittent ramp closures at Wixom, Milford, and Kent Lake.



More information and traffic advisories are available in the provided link.