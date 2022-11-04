More Closures & Delays On I-96/I-696 This Weekend

November 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews





Area motorists should brace themselves for more traffic headaches, delays, and closures this weekend as part of the I-96 Flex Route project.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on westbound I-96 and the I-275/M-5 interchange ramps this weekend as part of continued work on the I-96 Flex Route project.



Crews will be preparing the work area for the planned traffic shift and winter pause in operations. Work will resume in the spring. There will be intermittent short-term closures of the Novi Road, Beck Road, Wixom Road, and Milford Road entrance ramps to westbound I-96.



Starting around 8:00 tonight and lasting through 8pm Sunday, westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road. The westbound/northbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed, along with the southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96.



Then on Saturday, from 8am to 8pm, the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and traffic will be detoured to northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road.



M-DOT reminds further that lane closures continue on I-696 while crews widen shoulders as part of the preparation for the $275 (m) million Rebuilding Michigan project on I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. Crews will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024.



