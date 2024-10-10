I-96 Flex Route Project Update

October 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More weekend work and delays for motorists for the I-96 Flex Route project.



Work to rebuild the westbound lanes has been nearly completed. The westbound traffic shift continues with additional closures required for lane markings, overhead sign installation, and lane and ramp closures.



MDOT advises the following:



5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 (if weather delay, Sunday, Oct. 13):



-Westbound I-96 will have traffic shifted from I-275 to Beck Road with one lane open, then reopens to two lanes until November when it returns to three lanes.



-The northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed. Detour is northbound I-275 to westbound Grand River Avenue, or via northbound I-275, northbound M-5, southbound M-5, westbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound Wixom Road to westbound I-96.



-The northbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed. Detour is northbound M-5 to westbound Grand River Avenue, then northbound Wixom Road to westbound I-96.





5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12:



-Grand River Avenue will be closed between Kensington and Kent Lake roads. Detour is eastbound/westbound I-96.





The following ramps remain closed through early November:

-The southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96

-The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road

-The Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96

-The Beck Road ramp to westbound I-96

-The westbound I-96 ramps to Milford Road

-The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96





Monday, Oct. 14 - Friday, Oct. 18:



-4 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road.



-9 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Eastbound I-96 will have two lanes open from Kent Lake Road to I-275.



-There will one day this week when there will be one eastbound lane open for pavement markings (to be determined).





10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19



Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Wixom Road to Novi Road for overhead sign installation.



Once eastbound and westbound traffic is shifted, there will be two lanes open in each direction between Kent Lake Road and I-275 until early November when both sides will reopen to three lanes.



In November, three lanes will be open in each direction of I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with all ramps open. Work on the shoulders/flex lanes and ramp meters/signals will continue and are expected to be operational in early 2025.