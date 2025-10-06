Construction In Howell Township Starts Monday

October 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More construction starting up today to kick off the week in Howell Township.



A road rehabilitation project is taking place on North Fleming and Warner Roads – from Grand River to the end of the pavement.



Work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 17th.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the road will remain open under flag control, but motorists should consider an alternate route during construction.



A map is attached.