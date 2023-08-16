Fleming Road Work Delayed To Next Monday

August 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road project and closure has been postponed until next week in Howell Township.



Roadside improvements are scheduled on Fleming Road from Marr Road to Allen Road.



The project was scheduled to begin today but has been delayed until next week. It is scheduled to start next Monday and wrap up on Wednesday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises Fleming Road will be closed to thru-traffic, and motorists should consider an alternate route during the project.



Local access to homes and EMS will be maintained.