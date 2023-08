Gravel Project On Fleming Road Next Week

August 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road project and closure is scheduled to begin next week in Howell Township.



Work involves placing surface gravel on Fleming Road, between Marr Road and Allen Road. The project is scheduled to start Monday and wrap up next Friday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Fleming Road will be closed to thru-traffic, and motorists should consider an alternate route during the project.