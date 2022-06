Record Catfish Caught In Michigan

June 7, 2022

An Indiana angler has landed the biggest catfish ever recorded in Michigan.



Lloyd Tanner from Hobart, Indiana has landed a 53.35 pound flat-head catfish from the St. Joe River in Berrien County.



The previous record was 52 pounds according to the DNR.



Mr. Tanner says 30 years of fishing experience has proven, Michigan has the biggest fish around.