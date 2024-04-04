Flags Over Michigan Capitol at Half-Staff to Honor Former Sen. Green

April 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer orders flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff starting April 4, to recognize the contributions of the late state Senator, Mike Green.



Green was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 1994 and later served in the state Senate representing voters in Arenac, Bay, Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties.



He also served as chair of the Michigan Association of Counties, contributed to the Tuscola County Mental Health Board, and was Tuscola County Commissioner for 8 years.



“Representative Mike Green served his constituents honorably,” said Governor Whitmer. “His work as a state legislator made a real difference in people’s lives, and he was a strong champion for rural communities like the one he called home. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who served and worked alongside him.”



Per protocol, flags should be raised to full staff, then lowered to half-staff for the day. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered each day. Flags will return to their normal position on Saturday, April 6.