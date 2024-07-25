Flags Ordered to Half-Staff Friday for Murdered Melvindale Officer

July 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, July 26, to honor the life and service of Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said, who passed away in the line of duty.



“Officer Mohamed Said was a pillar of his community who embodied what it means to be a public servant,” said Governor Whitmer. “Both in and out of uniform, he was always willing to help anyone and worked hard to keep the people he loved most safe. My heart is with his family, friends, fellow officers, and loved ones today. Together, let’s remember his record of service and carry on his legacy of kindness in Melvindale and across Michigan.”



Officer Said graduated from both Melvindale High School and Wayne County Regional Police Academy. He joined the Melvindale Police Department in 2023 and dreamed of one day joining the K9 Unit or detective bureau. A Melvindale native, he was a beloved member of his community. He was a strong defender of justice everywhere and worked to make a real difference in people’s lives.



The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Police Officer Mohamed Said by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of the funeral.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full staff on Saturday, July 27, 2024.