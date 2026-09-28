Five-Week Culvert Project Begins in Northfield Twp

September 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beginning Monday, a contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close 6 Mile Rd between Raphael St. and Turnberry Dr. in Northfield Township for a culvert replacement.



The culvert replacement is expected to be completed in approximately five weeks. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather condition.



The road will be closed to all through traffic. Residents living within the project limits will have access. WCRC encourages drivers to use the detour.



For any questions concerning this work, please contact Neeko Robison, Project Manager, at (734) 327-6660 or robisonn@wcroads.org