"A Night To Remember" To Benefit Cancer Patients In Need

October 31, 2019

An upcoming event will benefit Michigan cancer patients facing financial difficulties.



“A Night to Remember” is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit Five Points of Hope, which is a cancer care fund based in Milford that awards monetary grants to patients across the state. The organization works with licensed oncology social workers in the state to identify cancer patients with financial hardships.



The 19th annual “A Night to Remember” fundraiser will be held tomorrow from 6 to 10:30pm, at the Edgewood Country Club in Commerce Township. As in past years, the goal is to raise money to assist individuals experiencing financial difficulties while dealing with the diagnosis of cancer. The event features a fun, relaxing and unique shopping experience with over 100 silent auction and raffle items up for grabs, vendor and crafter booths, food and refreshments, casino-style gaming, and plenty of pampering. In addition, the first 150 guests will receive free goody bags, and anyone who brings two non-perishables to the event will be entered into a special raffle.



All proceeds for the night, including a $5 admission, will go to help financially-strapped Michigan cancer patients. The fundraiser is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome at the door. You’ll find details at the link below.