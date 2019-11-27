Five Points Of Hope Joins Giving Tuesday

November 27, 2019

A local non-profit organization is joining a global movement to help raise money for area-cancer patients. Five Points of Hope is a Milford-based 501c3 dedicated to assisting individuals who are experiencing financial difficulties while dealing with a cancer diagnosis. This year they are joining Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that encourages philanthropy and celebrates generosity worldwide. This year’s Giving Tuesday is this coming Tuesday, December 3rd.



In 2018, Five Points of Hope raised over $70,000 for local residents in need. Five Points President Erin Welsh said in a release that during the holidays they really rely on the generosity of their supporters to help patients in treatment pay their essential bills so they can focus on healing and being with their families. They award grants to cancer patients to help pay for expenses like medical and car insurance, prescriptions, rent, mortgage, groceries, and utilities. Five Points’ Alison Burtrum said this aid can sometimes mean the difference between having a roof over one’s head and becoming homeless in the midst of their struggle with this cruel disease. Welsh says that Giving Tuesday is the perfect time to let Michigan cancer patients know that they care and don’t want them to go through this alone.



Those interested in joining Five Points of Hope’s Giving Tuesday movement can visit them at www.FivePointsOfHope.com, or by finding them on their Facebook page. (MK)