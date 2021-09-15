Five Livingston County Students Win Scholarships

September 15, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A locally-based foundation has announced the winners of a statewide scholarship contest, with five of those recipients from Livingston County.



The Lake Trust Foundation on Tuesday announced the recipients of the 2021 New Beginnings Scholarship, which aims to revitalize skilled trade work as a viable career path in Michigan. It’s designed for residents looking to enhance or begin an education in a technical or trade field at a Michigan college or university within the calendar year. Up to six scholarships worth a maximum of $5,000 were awarded for tuition costs, trade equipment, professional dues and/or certifications. Among the winners was Daniel Smith of Brighton.



Also announced were winners of the , which was established for Michigan residents interested in attending Cleary University at their Livingston or Detroit campuses or online. Four of the five winners were from Livingston County, including Collin O’Keefe, Juan Ramirez-Ortega and Vinicius Marcelino, all from Howell, and Blake Strand from Brighton.



David Snodgrass, Lake Trust CEO and President of the Lake Trust Foundation said the past year presented unique challenges in education at every level. “The Lake Trust Foundation is proud to offer opportunities for our scholarship recipients to embark on their next chapter of their educational journey. We are confident the New Beginnings and Michigan Impact Scholarship recipients will find success and in turn support the growth and development of Michigan communities.”



The Lake Trust Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity of Lake Trust Credit Union, which is headquartered in Brighton Township. Since it was established in 2013, the organization has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants, donations and scholarships.