5 Events Added to Brighton Civic Calendar

April 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Brighton’s community event calendar is getting a little longer.



During Tuesday's meeting, City Council approved adding five events to the list of civic events this year:



- Two outdoor band concerts are taking place Tuesday, June 3 and 10 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.



- Veterans Connected is hosting their annual Ruck to Live on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 6 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.



- LACASA’s October Glow is Wednesday, Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.



- Crop Hunger Walk, hosted by Church World Services, is Sunday, Oct. 19 from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.



- Holiday Glow, put on by the Brighton Chamber, is Saturday, Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.



A full list of the City’s events can be found through the link below.