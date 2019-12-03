Fisher Road To Close Thursday For Culvert Replacement

December 3, 2019

A culvert replacement will necessitate a road closure in Howell Township later this week.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Fisher Road will be closed between Allen and Clyde Roads this Thursday. The closure is slated to begin at 7am and work should be completed by 5pm. The Road Commission says crews will remove and replace a cross culvert, which will require the road to be completely closed. The closure is located south of the driveway for 5890 Fisher Road and north of the south driveway for 5865 Fisher Road. Local traffic will have access up to the closure.



Signs advising motorists and residents about the closure are in place. (JM)