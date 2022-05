Fish Dinner to Benefit People Of Ukraine

May 18, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





The Knights of Columbus will be holding a fish dinner at Saint John the Evangelist in Fenton on Saturday, June 4th.



The event will run from 4pm to 7pm. Fish Dinners are $15 and Mac & Cheese Dinners $7. As a special treat, pierogis will be available.



All the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ukraine Solidarity Fund.



To place an order ahead of time or to make a donation, visit the provided link.