Fish and Chips, Mediterranean Restaurant Opening in Pinckney

March 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new fish and chips restaurant is moving into the Village of Pinckney. Rick Beaudin, president of the Pinckney Putnam Hamburg Hell Chamber of Commerce, posted a quick chat with the owner of Bliss & Fish on social media this week.



"This is going to be your favorite spot for the best fish and chips you've ever had," said owner Shadia. "We are a family legacy since 1979. We own BET and Jessie's Fish & Chips, coming from Redford."



She went on to say Bliss & Fish also will serve Mediterranean foods, even bottled olive oil.



"It's fresh, organic, unfiltered, raw. The best olive oil in the world. We'll have that here every day."



Bliss & Fish will open, possibly in April, in the former site of Fondness Sushi Bar off S. Howell Street.



