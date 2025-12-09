Church To Open New Preschool In Howell In September 2026

December 9, 2025

First United Methodist Church of Howell off Bower Street announced it’s opening a brand-new preschool later next year.



The pre-school is expected to be operational beginning in September of 2026. Officials said it’s designed to “provide a warm, engaging, and developmentally rich early-learning experience, the faith-based preschool will serve families in Howell and surrounding communities”.



A release states “The new program will offer a nurturing environment that supports curiosity, creativity, social-emotional growth, spiritual formation, and school readiness. With dedicated educators, age-appropriate curriculum, and a focus on whole-child development, the preschool aims to give young learners a strong foundation for future success”.



Rev. Doug McMunn, the lead pastor at First United Methodist Church, commented “Our church has long been committed to serving families in our community. We are excited to open our doors to more young children and provide a safe, caring, and inspiring place to learn and grow.”



The Church said it’s excited to bring long-time staff members, Sarah Lask and Jan Gardynik, from the First Presbyterian Preschool into our program. They’ll be supported by Pastor Chris Hooton, the First United Methodist Church Director of Children and Family Ministries.



Registration information will be available in early 2026.