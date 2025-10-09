First United Methodist Church of South Lyon Hosting Affordable Housing Expo This Sunday

October 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A South Lyon church is bringing together resources for those looking for affordable housing in Michigan.



“This community-focused event will bring together residents, advocates and leaders to address the urgent need for affordable housing and highlight pathways to action.”



Organizer Marge Wisniewski said there will be vendors on hand to offer information about their organizations and assistance if needed. Cass Community Social Services, tiny homes, MHAction and Lakeshore Legal Aid are among those that will be represented.



There will be information sessions, advocacy opportunities and resources for those impacted by the housing crisis, a press release about the event said. Housing experts, nonprofit organizations and community members advocating for affordable housing initiatives will all speak during the event.



Wisniewski said those who aren’t looking for affordable housing should still come out. There will be opportunities to meet with various organizations that advocate for affordable housing or assist others.



“Housing is more than a roof over our heads – it is the foundation for strong, safe and healthy communities,” the release said. “This Expo is about raising awareness, building advocacy and inspiring collective action to ensure affordable housing is a reality for everyone.”



The free event will offer tools for attendees to get involved in the push for changes to policies, community programs and direct advocacy efforts. Local housing organizations and service providers will also share resources to support those looking for affordable housing.



Wisniewski said there will be refreshments available during the event, which runs from 12:15 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. The First United Methodist Church of South Lyon is located at 640 S. Lafayette St.



(photo credit: First United Methodist Church of South Lyon)