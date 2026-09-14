Local Church To Again Host "Wednesday Weekly Meal"

September 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local church is kicking off its community meals program this week.



First United Methodist Church in Howell is bringing back its “Wednesday Weekly Meal” program.



Volunteer and Wednesday Weekly Meal Coordinator Sue Dolato told WHMI they’ve had the program for years, although it dropped off over during COVID. However, she said they have now obtained their official kitchen license through the Livingston County Health Department so they can offer it to people outside of the church.



The Wednesday Weekly Meal is held from 5:30 to 6:15pm at the Church off Bower Street, across from Northwest Elementary.



Dolato said it’s sponsored by different groups within their church, but they are also open to outside groups coming in if they want to use it for a fundraiser.



Over the past couple of years, attendance has averaged around 40. Meals are held throughout the school year, and tend to follow Howell Public Schools cancellation policy – which will also be posted on the Church’s website.



Dolato said there’s no set cost; it’s just a free will donation and whatever people can afford. She said they recognize that some people can’t afford anything, and this is a great opportunity for them to get a good meal, but also a chance for some great fellowship.



Throughout the year there are sometimes different programs or events after the meal, and there are also activities for children.



This coming Wednesday marks the kick-off for the year, and is dubbed the "Last of Summer Picnic" with burgers, hotdogs, brats, and sides. Dolato said their praise band will be leading a sing along with hymns that are both traditional and contemporary.



On the menu next week, a baked potato bar and a speaker talking about scams.



Dolato said it’s just a nice service for people in the community, and their congregation and they welcome people to attend – adding it’s a fun way to end the summer and start the fall and get back to all the activities and programs that come with it.



More information is available in the provided link.