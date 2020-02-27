Gala Fundraiser To Benefit Local First Responders

February 27, 2020

An upcoming gala-event will benefit local emergency first responders. The 2nd Annual Livingston County First Responders Gala will be held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township on Friday, March 6th. The event will benefit the Livingston County First Responders Benevolent Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit. The fund provides support for local emergency first responders and their families who are injured, sick, disabled, handicapped, or deceased when insurance benefits are not enough. The fund’s Board is comprised of individuals from local fire, police, EMS, 911, and civilian representatives. Spencer Rohatynski is with the Brighton Fire Department says this will be “a night full of auctions, dancing, dinner and drinks, all while raising money for this wonderful cause.”



Rohatynski said last year’s gala drew over 200 people, and they are already on track to breaking that record this year. Tickets are onsale online, and cost $100 per person. Sponsorships are also open with several tiers open, ranging from $500 to $7,500. The Fund is also still seeking monetary donations of any size, merchandise, or services that businesses may be willing to donate. More details can be found online at www.livcofr.org.