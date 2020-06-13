Charity Golf Scramble To Support First Responders

June 13, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A charity golf scramble will help first responders in need of assistance.



The Livingston County First Responders Benevolent Fund 2020 Golf Outing will take place on Monday, July 27th, at Oak Pointe Country Club in Genoa Township. It is the mission of the fund every year to provide assistance to first responders who are injured or otherwise in need. This support could help with everything from an unforeseen surgery to injuries that occur while on duty. The fund also supports families of loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.



The golf outing will be held in scramble format, with registration beginning at 7am, and a shotgun start at 8:30. The cost to participate is $90 per golfer, and that includes golf, a continental breakfast, snack, lunch, and a gift bag. Sponsorships are still available at several tiers, ranging between $100 and $5,000.



For more information, contact Mike Hatfield by email at mhatfield@livgov.com, or by phone at (517) 546-2440 ext 4588.