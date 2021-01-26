$10,000 Available For Local Community Scholarships

January 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews







High school seniors in Livingston County, including those looking at attending trade schools, are being encouraged to apply for an annual community scholarship.



First National Bank recently announced its ‘2021 Community Scholarship Program’. Up to ten scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded - five of which the bank is hoping to award to students pursuing a vocational education in the trades. Livingston County high school seniors, regardless of whether they attend public, private, charter or are home schooled, are eligible to apply for the funds to continue their academic or vocational education. In addition, five teacher classroom grants of $250 will be presented as part of the scholarship program. Selection criteria focuses on academics.



A minimum 3.0 GPA is required. There is equal consideration for community service, after school employment and/or extra-curricular activity participation; recommendation letters; and challenges, if any, overcome to graduate. Scholarship applications are available or from high school counselors. Completed applications are due by March 19th. Recipients will be announced at the various schools scholarship events and at an event hosted by First National for the recipients, their family and invited guests. The teacher classroom grants will be selected as part of the scholarship process and no application is necessary.



In making the announcement, First National Bank President/CEO Ron Long said “First National is all about ‘service’ – to our customers and our community. The Community Scholarship Program and Teacher Classroom Grants are wonderful examples of the power of local banking at work – it is customers banking locally with First National who make the community scholarship program and our other corporate citizenship efforts possible.”



Randy Greene, VP and Retail Banking Administrator at First National and coordinator of the scholarship program for 2021 added, “First National staff and community leaders are involved in the selection process. The scholarships benefit the future leaders of our community. And, the grants help our teachers with their important work. This is truly a win, win, win program and First National is proud of the more than $250,000 it has provided since its inception.”



For an application and more details about the scholarship program, visit www.fnbh.com, see a high school counselor or visit any First National Bank office.