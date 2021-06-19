First National Bank Announces College Scholarships, Teacher Grants

June 19, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local bank has announced 15 winners of college scholarships and classroom grants.



First National Bank has selected their 2021 Community Scholarship recipients. Ten scholarships of $1,000 have been awarded to selected Livingston County high school seniors for helping in continuing their academic or vocational education. Community Scholarship selection criteria focuses on dedicated and proven community service participation, recommendation letters, recognition of any challenges that may have been overcome on the way to graduation, and academics. A GPA of 3.0 or greater is required.



Additionally, First National Bank provided 5 $500 Teacher Classroom grants- one to a deserving teacher in each of the five Livingston County school districts. Classroom grants were selected from among student applications and based on the question answered regarding how a teacher has impacted their learning experience.



To date, First National Bank has provided nearly $300,000 in scholarships and grants to local students and educators since they began the program.

The 2021 First National Bank Community Scholarship Program recipients, each receiving a $1,000 scholarship, are:



Christopher Boggs, Brighton, Central Michigan University

Matthew Michael, Brighton, Michigan State University

Meredith Frank, Howell, Hofstra University

Ben Hibbard, Howell, Cleary University

Cole Her, Howell, Eastern Michigan University

Tylor Bigos, Fowlerville, Lansing Community College

James Anderson, Fowlerville, Alma College

Elizabeth Bozio, Hartland, Michigan State University

Makayla Killup, Hartland, Grand Valley State University

Olivia Ohmer, Pinckney, Adrian College



Teacher Classroom Grant Recipients

Each Receiving $500

Beverly Kanka, Pinckney

Jamie Riley, Hartland

Jason Donoghue, Fowlerville

Jennifer Hibbard, Howell

Lisa Carpenter (Brighton)