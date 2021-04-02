Donations Being Matched To Support Brighton VFW

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local bank is matching donations that will help Brighton veterans who have come upon sudden and pandemic needs.



The American Spirit Centre, home of Brighton VFW post 4357, has been hit hard by shutdown orders, causing its banquet hall to be closed for over a year. This has caused an estimated loss of $60,000 in revenue.



Recently, a pair of 30-year old appliances have broken down and need replacing. One is the rooftop heating and air conditioning unit. The other is a convection oven they have been using to prepare carry-out meals during the pandemic. The oven’s manufacturer is able to get it running, but the model and parts for it going forward are basically obsolete. Additionally, the VFW had planned a few years back for new carpeting with 2020 revenue that never became a reality. Commander Steve Conaway said the total need for these improvements is around $20,000.



In an effort to help, First National Bank has announced that they are committing $10,000 to match community donations through April 15th. Those wishing to donate can make a check payable to Brighton VFW Post 4357 and either send it by mail or drop it off at any First National Bank or the American Spirit Centre.



The American Spirit Centre is located at 10590 West Grand River, Brighton, MI 48116.



(Photo: Facebook)