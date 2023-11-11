FIRST Lego League Regional Qualifier Robotics Competition

November 11, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Science Center is hosting a special event for Lego enthusiasts on Sunday, 11/19/23 from 8:30 am to 4:30pm.



The public is invited to join as spectators during the FIRST Lego League Regional Qualifier Robotics Competition. The event for students K through 12 is being held at the science center on John R Street in Detroit, across from the D-I-A.first-



The program prepares kids to solve major problems through a series of robotics challenges. This year’s theme is “MASTERPIECE,” focusing on the role STEM…Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics plays in the arts. It features a robot game on the Michigan Science Center’s Science Stage. Entry is included with general admission.



MiSci is a non-profit organization and does not receive funding from Detroit or the state of Michigan.



The Michigan Science Center 501(c)(3) is a Smithsonian affiliate and STEM hub with nearly 250-thousand visitors annually.



The Michigan Science Center, 5020 John R. Street, Detroit, MI 48202. For more information call 313-577-8400 or visit the website, Mi-Sci.org.