FIRST Students Make And Donate Needed PPE

April 16, 2020

Local FIRST robotics teams are making and delivering the much needed medical grade masks for health care providers fighting the coronavirus.



The Howell High School S.C.O.T.S. Bots team and other members of the Livingston County Robotics Alliance have their 3D printers hard at work making personal protective equipment for frontline medical workers. Along with face shields and comfort strips for the back of masks, they are also producing highly sought-after medical grade N95 masks.



Using their personal printers, the Howell team, themselves, have already created and donated 400 masks. Other teams participating include the Brighton TechnoDogs, the F.A.S.T. team from Fowlerville, and the Hartland Electro Eagles. Collectively, teams in the alliance have donated more than 1,000 items. Supplies have been donated to area hospitals and health care facilities including St. Joseph Mercy Howell, Ascension Genesys, the University of Michigan, and Fox Run.



This initiative was set in place by FIRST in Michigan, which recently launched the 1 Million PPE Challenge, challenging robotics teams across the state to collectively donate a total of 1 million face shields, face masks, and safety glasses to hospitals, first responders, and other frontline workers. More information on the challenge can be found at https://bit.ly/3aaLo99