First Child Flu Deaths Reported in Wayne, Genesee Counties: MDHHS

February 14, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the first two influenza-associated pediatric deaths in the state for this flu season.



The reported deaths took place in Wayne and Genesee counties. The children contracted seasonal Influenza A, officials said.



There have been at least 57 flu-associated pediatric deaths this flu season across the country.



Officials said there are several other pediatric influenza deaths being investigated. Updates can be found in the weekly Michigan Flu Focus report, which is linked below.



“We are heartbroken for the families who have experienced this loss,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, said. “Last season, influenza claimed the lives of nearly 200 children across the United States. Influenza rates are currently very high, and if you did not receive a flu vaccine last fall, it is not too late to get one. It can still prevent the severe complications of influenza, including hospitalization and death. If you get sick this flu season, it is a good idea to get tested for COVID-19 and influenza since we have antiviral medications that are effective against those viruses. Talk to your health care provider to find out more.”



According to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, pediatric flu vaccine coverage this season is at 15.1%, the lowest in recent seasons. Everyone older than six months is recommended to receive a flu vaccine. Officials also recommend those that are pregnant get vaccinated, as it helps protect them and their baby.



“This loss is a somber reminder of the serious impact flu can have, especially on vulnerable groups such as young children and older adults,” Dr. Michela Corsi, Medical Director of the Genesee County Health Department, said. “Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and complications from the flu. Even at this point in the season, getting vaccinated can make a significant difference in preventing serious outcomes and safeguarding our communities.”



Outpatient visits for influenza-like illness are the highest they have been in Michigan over the last 15 years, according to CDC data.



Since the start of this flu season, nearly 10,000 flu-related hospitalizations across the state, and officials reported the hospitalizations have increased each week since Nov. 30. There were 2,586 hospitalizations reported for the week ending on Feb. 1.



“Flu kills and this is a tragic reminder. But we have life-saving vaccines,” Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Director and Director of Health Human and Veterans Services, said. “And the best way to protect your kids is by getting them and ourselves vaccinated.”



Individuals who get the flu should check with their doctor if they are at higher risk for serious flu complications. Early treatment with an antiviral medication can also help prevent the illness from getting more severe.