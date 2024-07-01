Fireworks Sales Ramp Up Ahead of July Fourth

July 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Inflation and high gas prices aren't stopping fireworks enthusiasts from celebrating our Independence Day with a bang.



"It can be anywhere from $50 all the way up to $4,000 sometimes. It depends on how big of a show," says PJ Brown, assistant manager at Howell's Pro Fireworks.



Brown says he's seeing more neighborhood groups and others pooling their money to put on bigger and better shows.



"The Closer has a lot of color in it as far as a nice strobing effect, but also blues and maybe some green in there," he says. "Some of them are as small as my thumb or pinky, it just depends on the product itself."



The price of fireworks has remained relatively stable, according to Greg Haberman at Jeff's Fireworks in Genoa Township.



"We've been selling the heck out of shells and boxes," he says. "Some people don't want to do shells. Some people like the boxes because you can light them and let it do it's thing. It's been pretty steady."



"I think because the holiday is on a Thursday. So, there's a little pre before the Fourth. I'm sure it will be pretty good after the Fourth because people will be lighting them off come the weekend after."



As with any fireworks, know your local laws and ordinances before setting them off. The city of Howell for example, only allows fireworks from 11 am to 11:45 pm through July 5.