Public Urged To Use Caution With Fireworks & Open Burning

July 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With conditions ripe for fires, Livingston County residents are advised to use caution this 4th of July holiday when it comes to the use of fireworks and any open burning.



Recently retired Brighton Area Fire Authority Deputy Chief Mike Evans tells WHMI every year they see fires and injuries caused by fireworks. He reminds that per law, a person must be at least 18-years-old to discharge consumer grade fireworks. On that note, Evans said the message to adults is that they are responsible for their children.



Evans said fireworks can only be discharged from someone’s own property and the fallout must be on that property as well - not out in the street, a school or church property, or open fields.



It is also illegal to discharge consumer grade fireworks under the influence of alcohol.

Evans added that sparklers also burn extremely hot and caution should be used when discarding materials from any spent fireworks. He says the safest thing to do is put everything in a bucket of water and let it soak overnight.



Evans stressed to never put any used fireworks into trash cans or containers. He said it seems as though every year somewhere in Livingston County someone burns their house or garage because they put firework materials in their trash container next to their home or in their garage and it causes a fire.



While there has not been any official burn ban issued, the public is asked to use caution.



Evans noted they’ve seen an increase in fires caused by careless smoking and careless open burning. He advises to never leave any fire unattended, whether burning yard waste or having small recreational fires in backyards. Evans says embers can float out and quickly start an unwanted fire – which someone might not even realize if they left a fire rolling red.



With any type of open burning, Evans advises to have a means of extinguishing a fire handy such as a garden hose, fire extinguisher, shovel, or rake that could put out a fire if it was to spread.



Above all, Evans said they just ask that people use caution and put safety first.