Firefighters Will Be Manning The Red Kettles This Weekend

December 16, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Livingston County Fire Departments will once again take over Red Kettle locations across the county this weekend.



This Saturday, December 19th marks the 20th year that firefighters have been ringing the bell for The Salvation Army of Livingston County and making what officials say is “a huge impact on the annual fundraiser.” In some years, the firefighters collect in a single day what is raised over a full weekend. This year, they will be taking over 9 of the 14 kettle locations, for a total of 92 hours of ringing. While COVID has made things different this year, the fire departments are still committed to not only ringing, but also bringing out their big rigs for the kids.



The community is invited to stop at Kroger and Busch’s in Pinckney to see the fire trucks firsthand and be greeted by Hamburg and Putnam Township firefighters. Firefighters will also be ringing the Salvation Army bell in Howell all day Saturday at Walmart and Kroger, in Fowlerville between 3:30pm-5:30pm at Walmart, in Brighton all day at Busch’s, Kroger and JCPenny and in Hartland all day at Rural King.



As of Tuesday, The Salvation Army has raised just under $150,000, which is just 38% of their overall goal of $385,000. With only 10 days remaining for bell ringing The Salvation Army is asking the community to help reach their goal. April Dertian, the local Salvation Army’s Development Director, says that if every person in the county donated just $1.25 to their Red Kettles, they could reach their goal by Christmas.



The Red Kettles will be out through 1pm on Thursday, December 24th, taking any monetary donations. The Salvation Army’s Corps Community Center, located at 503 Lake Street, Howell, will be open Monday-Friday until 12pm on December 24th accepting donations as well.



Those unable to make a donation in person can make their donations online www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org or via the postal service P.O. Box 647, Howell MI 48844.