Firefighters Battle Roof Fire At Genoa Township Hotel

October 14, 2019

Firefighters from the Brighton Area Fire Authority battled a roof fire this morning at the Hampton Inn hotel on Grand Oaks Drive in Genoa Township.



Firefighters were called out just before 7am after smoke was reported on the third floor of the structure, which is still under construction. However, Fire Chief Mike O’Brian tells WHMI that firefighters quickly determined there were flames in between the fourth floor's ceiling and the building's roof. "Once they started taking out the drywall, they found a significant fire up in the attic. So it did take us some time, it did go to a second alarm mostly because we needed staff to assist in the overall process. The fire was in the upper ceiling up on the fourth floor and we had to pull down a lot of ceiling and roof structure to get the whole fire out."



No injuries were reported, but Chief O’Brian says three rooms were consumed by flames. However, he says firefighters did a great job making sure they could save the building. A cause is yet to be determined, but he says it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.



Brighton was assisted at the scene by the Howell and Green Oak fire departments, while the Hamburg department sent an air trailer to the scene to help replenish the firefighter’s oxygen supply. Livingston EMS and the Disaster Assistance Response Team also helped out at the scene, while Fowlerville firefighters covered some of Brighton’s stations. (JK)





Photos courtesy of Roy Seifried with the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART)