Firefighters Battle Barn Fire West Of Fowlerville

December 21, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Firefighters battled a barn fire Saturday night west of Fowlerville.



Fowlerville Fire Chief Bob Feig tells WHMI that they were called at 8:10 pm for a structure fire in the 5000 block of Stow Road. He says they arrived to find a large barn that was well involved with fire and with several large pieces of farm equipment inside. There were also an undetermined amount of chickens that were kept in the barn.



Chief Feig says the fire was brought under control after 50 minutes and they remained on location for two more hours putting out numerous hot spots before clearing the scene. No injuries were reported, although an undetermined number of chickens were lost in the fire. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Chief Feig says there was nothing suspicious in nature.



The Fowlerville Fire Department received assistance from Howell Area Fire Department for stand by at their station for area coverage, while the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority (NIESA) and the Ingham Township fire department assisted at the scene. Also assisting on scene was the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and Livingston County Ambulance.



Photos courtesy of John Donahue & Mac Perrine