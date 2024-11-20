115 Firearms Seized Since Start of Operation Arrowhead

November 20, 2024

Amanda Forrester



Over 100 firearms have been seized since Operation Arrowhead began in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced.



During a press conference on Wednesday, Swanson said there have been a total of 115 illegal guns removed from city streets, with many of them being taken from juveniles.



There were 1,612 arrests and 3,187 misdemeanor arrests made by Operation Arrowhead deputies.



Operation Arrowhead started on July 1, 2022, as a way to address crime in Flint. Swanson said the goal is to dig into the reasons behind crimes and help cut down on those triggers to reduce crime rates.



A part of the “police evolution” is by proactively checking in with local businesses and residents. There was a total of 6,521 business checks and 4,012 neighborhood checks completed by deputies working as part of the operation.



Operation Arrowhead deputies have also responded to 12,888 911 calls and assisted in 1,022 vehicle crashes.



